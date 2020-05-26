Water parks, adult rec sports and drivers education can resume in Texas
BEXAR COUNTY, Tex. (Texas News Radio) — Texas Governor Greg Abbott issued a proclamation Tuesday allowing water parks, adult recreational sports, drivers education, and shopping mall food courts to reopen.
Drivers education programs and food courts can reopen immediately. Food courts must following health protocols, including limiting tables to no more than six people and maintaining social distancing in food courts.
Water parks will be allowed to reopen Friday, but other parts of the parks, like arcades, must remain closed.
Adult recreational sports can resume Sunday, but games and competitions must wait until June 15th.