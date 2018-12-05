Water restored at two NEISD campuses affected by SAWS main break

SAN ANTONIO (KTSA News) – It was a rough start for some local students who were had no water service at their campuses. A San Antonio Water System main break early this morning affected an area near Encino Rio near Highway 281, which includes Encino Park Elementary and Tejeda Middle School.

Aubrey Chancellor with the Northeast Independent School District says they immediately implemented their contingency plan.

“We’re bringing in drinking water as well as flushing water, and lunch will be prepared at other schools and then brought over,” said Chancellor.

She told KTSA News that classes were operating on a normal schedule.

“Business will go on as usual at the schools as we wait for SAWS to hopefully fix this pretty quickly,” said Chancellor.

By 9:30, water had been restored to the affected campuses.