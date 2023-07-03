Water restrictions continue to tighten as drought wears on

SAN ANTONIO (KTSA News) — San Antonio Water Water System and the Texas Water Company is continuing to restrict the use of water, despite water saving efforts showing some improvement.

In Comal County, TWC says all lawn watering and landscape irrigation are suspended until further notice.

For details on current water restrictions in San Antonio (SAWS), you can click here.

New Braunfels continues in stage 2, with watering allowed one day a week, even though they’ve hit the level to go to stage 3.

Despite some minor improvement in level, the Edwards Aquafer continues to stand below 650 feet at the well where it is measured.

As long as the aquafer is below 660 some types of restriction will remain in place.

If you are within Texas Water Company’s service area, here is a link to check if your community is under restrictions:

https://www.txwaterco.com/water-conservation/drought-management

KTSA News’ Thomas Perumean contributed to this story