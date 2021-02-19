Water service restored in Castle Hills, SAWS opens water distribution sites
Water Jug, SAWS opens water distribution sites Feb. 19, 2021
SAN ANTONIO (KTSA News) -The San Antonio Water System has restored service to all of Castle Hills, but water pressure may vary.
In Stone Oak, areas south of Knights Cross were supposed to get the water back on Thursday night. It may not be at full pressure yet. Areas north of Knights Cross from Canyon Springs to Timberwood Park were scheduled to get service back by midday Friday.
Rogers Ranch also was supposed to have service restored Thursday night, and areas east of Highway 281 along Evans Road and Bulverde Road are scheduled to have their water restored by this afternoon or this evening.
SAWS customers in the IH 10 area in the Northwest Side will have to wait until Sunday or Monday to get the water back on.
You can see the SAWS water outage map and get the latest updates here.
SAWS has also set up 7 water distribution centers across the city. They opened at noon Friday and are expected to remain operational until 6 pm. They’ll be open from 8 a.m. until 6 pm daily until the water system is back to normal.