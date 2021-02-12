Watt and Houston Texans part ways
Houston Texas Defensive End JJ Watt/MGN Photo
SAN ANTONIO (KTSA News) — J.J. Watt is no longer a Houston Texan.
The 5 time pro-bowler released a video on Twitter to make the announcement.
“I have sat down with the McNair family and I have asked them for my release. And we have mutually agreed to part ways at this time.”
Watt has become the face of the franchise over the years, even though fans booed his selection when he was the number 11 draft pick out of Wisconsin.
“Everyday after that, you have treated me like family. And I truely feel like you’re my family”
Watt says he always did his best to earn the respect of the fans both on and off the field.
He added that he is looking forward to a new opportunity but “it is always tough to move on.”
Watt had his fair share of injuries in recent years but he played in all 16 games this past season, racking up 36 tackles and 5 sacks.
The Texans ended the season and 4 and 12.
Watt is now a free agent after 10 seasons with Houston.