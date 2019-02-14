Ways to make sure you get to the Commanders game on time

SAN ANTONIO, TEXAS - FEBRUARY 09: Mike Bercovici #11 of the San Diego Fleet loses his helmet as he is tackled by Shaan Washington #54 of the San Antonio Commanders during the first quarter in an Alliance of American Football game at the Alamodome on February 09, 2019 in San Antonio, Texas. (Photo by Ronald Cortes/AAF/Getty Images)

SAN ANTONIO (KTSA News) — Plan ahead if you are going to the Commanders game this weekend.

The city wants to remind fans heading to Sunday afternoon’s game against Orlando to arrive to the Alamodome early to minimize congestion.

It suggests fans get to the stadium at least an hour before game time — which is 3 p.m. this weekend.

Tailgating is permitted in Alamodome Lots B & C and will be open five hours before the game.

If you are not planning to drive to the game, you can take advantage of VIA Park & Ride to get the game. Service to Commanders games is available from the Crossroads Park & Ride and the Madla Transit Center. Riders are dropped off at the stadium’s H-E-B Plaza.

Service begins two hours before the game and one hour after the game. The fare is $2.50 each way.

If you plan to ride share, the designated pickup and drop off is at Montana and Tower of the America’s Way.