Lars brings on Alex Azar, U.S. Department of Health and Human Services Secretary to discuss how he will help Americans handle the Coronavirus across the country. With the President’s declaration of a National emergency, Azar is given the authority to reduce restrictions to support rural health in America so that people have easier access to receiving help in critical situations. Listen below for more.
The post “We have a lot of tools at our disposal to maximize the capacity of our healthcare system.” -Alex Azar appeared first on The Lars Larson Show.