      Weather Alert

We know unions are sneaky but did you know they’re forging worker signatures to collect union dues in OR?

Lars Larson
Feb 1, 2020 @ 12:00am

Lars brings on Rebekah Millard, an attorney with the Freedom Foundation to discuss the five forgery lawsuits in the pacific northwest involving unions forging employee signatures to collect union dues. Employees have every right to opt-out of unions, however, According to Freedom Foundation, two lawsuits in WA state allegedly “not only denied workers their constitutionally protected right to opt-out of union membership and dues but also forged their names on documents authorizing paycheck deductions in the first place.” Listen below for more.

The post We know unions are sneaky but did you know they’re forging worker signatures to collect union dues in OR? appeared first on The Lars Larson Show.

Popular Posts
Listen
Kaepernick's agent says no NFL teams have offered him a job since 2016
Castro claims San Antonio Trump donors raise money off Hispanic work; donors see big funding boost
Biden spars with Iowa voter, calling 83-year-old man 'damn liar' and 'too old to vote' for former VP
Weekend Programming