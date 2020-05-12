      Weather Alert

“We really are all Monk now”: Tony Shalhoub reveals he and wife Brooke Adams had COVID-19

May 12, 2020 @ 4:00pm
(NEW YORK) — After an in-character Zoom reunion with the cast of Monk as part of the Peacock web series The At-Home Variety Show, titled “Mr. Monk Shelters in Place,” Tony Shalhoub revealed he and his wife, fellow actor Brooke Adams, have recovered from COVID-19.

In a separate video at the tail end of the sketch, in which Shaloub reprised his Emmy-winning OCD germophobe detective character, Adrian Monk, Shalhoub himself told fans, “I hope you are all being careful and following the protocol. We really are all Monk now,” he quipped.

“Last month, my wife, Brooke, and I came down with the virus, and it was a pretty rough few weeks,” he continued. “But we realize that so many other people have and had it a lot worse.”

Shalhoub then signed off as he went out on his balcony to participate in New York City’s latest tradition: a mass ovation for healthcare workers and first responders that takes place each night at 7 p.m.

Shalhoub currently stars in the Amazon series The Marvelous Mrs. Maisel.

