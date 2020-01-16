We should hold the Democrats in the Senate to the same standard of justice as the Democrats in the House

Lars brings on Louie Gohmert, the U.S. Representative from Texas’ 1st congressional district, co-founder and co-chairman of the Congressional Justice for Warriors Caucus and a former Army JAG officer to discuss the lefts handling of the impeachment. Today, the House finally handed over the articles of impeachment where the Democrat’s victory lap will most likely be short-lived. Listen below for more.
