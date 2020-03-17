We weren’t prepared for COVID-19 but maybe next time we have a pandemic, we will jump to action with a little more urgency
Lars brings on Jamie Metzl, with the World Health Organization’s expert advisory committee on human genome editing and author of the upcoming book ” Hacking Darwin: Genetic Engineering and the future of Humanity” to discuss how the world can prepare more efficiently the next time we face a health crisis. Metzl explains, “Because of our evolutionary history, our brains are designed for linear thinking and to assume that the future is likely to be significantly similar to the past. This could well be one of those moments where our world suddenly, and perhaps irrevocably, changes.” Listen below for more.
