Weather Service warns high winds will increase risk of fires this weekend

Don Morgan
Jan 14, 2022 @ 6:10am
Map: National Weather Service

SAN ANTONIO (KTSA News) — A cold front will bring a higher risk of grass fires to the region this weekend.

The front is being pushed by high winds and is expected to move through the area overnight Friday into Saturday morning.

Many locations are going to see wind gusts from 35 to 45 miles per hour.

The high winds and low humidity increases the risk of fires so the National Weather Service is discouraging any outdoor burning Saturday.

Area to the West of San Antonio, across the southern Edwards Plateau and Rio Grande, have even lower humidity levels and are more at risk for fire danger.

 

