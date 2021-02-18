Weather woes force Toyota Manufacturing Texas to temporarily close San Antonio facility
SAN ANTONIO (KTSA News) — Production at Toyota Manufacturing Texas has been stopped again today.
The facility released a statement that they are closed temporarily in order to keep their employees safe and minimize further stress on the city’s infrastructure.
President of TMMTX, Kevin Voelkel said, “Production will remain suspended temporarily due to the
extreme weather-related challenges. We will continue to monitor conditions daily. We want to do our
part to support the greater needs of the community by reducing our energy and water usage.”
A limited number of employees are at the plant to support critical operations.
The plant has a Status Line that employees can call anytime for updates.