Wednesday declared Ozone Action Day for San Antonio, other Texas areas

By Christian Blood
June 6, 2023 5:36PM CDT
SAN ANTONIO (KTSA News) — The Texas Commission on Environmental Quality is declaring Wednesday an Ozone Action Day for San Antonio and other parts of the Lone Star State.

Additional areas under the alert include Dallas-Ft. Worth, Houston, Austin and Tyler-Longview.

Atmospheric conditions are believed to be favorable for high levels of ozone air pollution, which could be an issue for people with respiratory problems, like emphysema, asthma and bronchitis. Anyone with these health issues, including children and the elderly are advised to stay indoors as much as possible.

Ways you can help on Ozone Action Days include limited driving, setting your thermostat a few degrees higher between 2 p.m. and 7 p.m., and not burning any yard waste.

You can get more information by clicking here.

