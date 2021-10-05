Wednesday will be an Ozone Action Day in San Antonio

SAN ANTONIO (KTSA News) — San Antonio residents are being told to beware of diminished air quality tomorrow.
The Texas Commission on Environmental Quality said that weather conditions will be favorable to produce high levels of ozone air pollutions.
City officials said people in the San Antonio area should take the proper precautions by minimizing working or exercising outdoors tomorrow and to stay indoors.
According to Metro Health, Wednesday will be the 11th Ozone Action Day/Air Quality Alert Day in 2021.
Officials said some tips to keep air quality healthy include: Refueling vehicles after 6 p.m., avoid using the drive-thru at restaurants, turning your vehicle off instead of idling, carpooling or using public transportation, combining errands to reduce trips and to set thermostats 2 to 3 degrees higher from 2 p.m. to 7 p.m. and set programmable thermostats to higher temperatures when no one is home. The optimum energy-saving temperature is 78 degrees.