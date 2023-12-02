Weekend construction lane closures
December 1, 2023 8:04PM CST
TxDOT closures:
Loop 1604 – North West San Antonio/Bexar County
- Friday, December 1 until Friday, December 8. Daily 9 a.m. until 3 p.m. Alternating eastbound frontage road lane closure from La Cantera Parkway to IH-10 eastbound frontage road for concrete beam placement. Daily alternating closures.
CPS Energy closures:
- The IH 10 Project will consist of installing a new overhead primary line across IH 10 East, causing road closures on the east and westbound lanes of IH 10. The work will take place on Sunday, December 3, 2023, from 6:00 a.m. – 1:00 p.m., weather permitting.
- The N Loop 1604 Project will consist of the removal of overhead wires crossing N Loop 1604 and N Hills Village Dr. This road closure will cause a road closure on the east and westbound lanes of N Loop 1604. The work will take place on Sunday, December 3, 2023, from 6:00 a.m. – 1:00 p.m., weather permitting.
