Weekend lane closures in the San Antonio area
November 3, 2023 8:19PM CDT
SAN ANTONIO (KTSA News) — TxDOT closures this weekend:
Weekend construction lane closures from the Texas Department of Transportation.
I-10 — North West San Antonio/Bexar County:
- Friday, November 3 at 9 p.m. until Monday, November 6 at 5 a.m. Loop 1604 eastbound mainlanes right lane at the IH-10 interchange for hanging girder lines for the Loop 1604 eastbound direct connector to IH-10.
- Friday, November 3 at 9 p.m. until Monday, November 6 at 5 a.m. Loop 1604 eastbound collector distributor at the IH-10 interchange for hanging girder lines for the Loop 1604 eastbound direct connector to IH-10.
- Friday, November 3 at 9 p.m. until Monday, November 6 at 5 a.m. Loop 1604 eastbound frontage road through the IH-10 interchange for hanging girder lines for the Loop 1604 eastbound direct connector to IH-10.
- Friday, November 3 at 9 p.m. until Monday, November 6 at 5 a.m. IH-10 eastbound frontage road under Loop 1604 for hanging girder lines for the Loop 1604 eastbound direct connector to IH-10.
- Friday, November 3 at 9 p.m. until Monday, November 6 at 5 a.m. Ramp/cloverleaf from IH-10 eastbound to Loop 1604 eastbound closure for hanging girder lines for the Loop 1604 eastbound direct connector to IH-10.
I-10 East San Antonio/Bexar County/Guadalupe County:
- Friday, November 3 through Monday, November 6. Full eastbound I-10 closure between Loop 1604 and Pfeil Road from 9 p.m. Friday (11/3) until 5 a.m. Monday (11/6) for a traffic shift. Detour to the frontage road and reenter at the next entrance ramp.
- Eastbound I-10 exit to Graytown Road closed. Detour: Eastbound I-10 traffic to Graytown Road should exit earlier at FM 1516 and continue on the eastbound I-10 frontage road to Graytown.
I-35 – Central San Antonio/Northeast San Antonio/New Braunfels/Comal County:
- Current until Saturday, November 25, long-term closure (24/7). Left lane closure on southbound I-35 frontage road between Toepperwein Road and Judson Road for retaining wall, drilled shaft, column, and cap work.
- Current until Sunday, December 10, long-term closure (24/7). Left lane closure on southbound frontage road of I-35 at Fratt Road for construction work.
- Current until Saturday, December 23 long-term closure (24/7). Alternating lane closures on southbound I-35 frontage road between Thousand Oaks Drive and Whirlwind Drive for roadway reconstruction and structural work.
- Current until Sunday, September 8, 2024, long-term closure (24/7). Left lane closure on southbound frontage road of I-35 from McMorris Boulevard to Pat Booker Road for construction.
- Current through Saturday, February 3, 2024 long-term closure (24/7). Left lane closure on northbound frontage road of I-35 from Judson Road to Toepperwein Road for drainage, column, and cap work
I-410 – North East San Antonio:
- Current until Friday, February 16, 2024, long-term closure (24/7). Left lane closure on westbound frontage road of I-410 from Perrin Creek to Austin Highway (Loop 368) for construction.
SH 151 – West San Antonio/Bexar County:
- Current until Tuesday, November 21. 9 a.m. to 3 p.m. Single lane closures on the frontage roads, in both directions, from Ingram Rd. to SH 151 for utility work.
- Current until Tuesday, November 21. 9 a.m. to 3 p.m. Single lane closures on the frontage roads, in both directions, from Potranco Rd. to SH 151 for utility work.
- Current until Tuesday, November 21. 9 a.m. to 3 p.m. Single lane closures, on the frontage roads, in both directions, at Hunt Lane for utility work.
- Current until Tuesday, November 21. 9 a.m. to 3 p.m. Single lane closures on the frontage roads, in both directions, from Loop 410 to Potranco Rd. for utility work.
- Current until Tuesday, November 21. 9 a.m. to 3 p.m. Single lane closures on the frontage roads, in both directions, from Loop 1604 to Wiseman Rd. for utility work.
