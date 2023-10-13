Weekend roadwork across San Antonio

SAN ANTONIO (KTSA News) — We all know there’s a lot of construction work going on around San Antonio. But when the weekend comes, most of it is closed down.

But that doesn’t mean all roadwork is on hold until Sunday night.

So if you encounter on-going construction on your travels this weekend, remember: Slow down, change lanes away from the roadwork, drive cautiously and arrive safe.

I-10 – North West San Antonio/Bexar County

Friday, Oct. 13 at 9 p.m. until Monday, Oct. 16 at 5 a.m. Loop 1604 westbound mainlanes inside lane closure at the IH-10 interchange for bridge construction.

Friday, Oct. 13 at 9 p.m. until Monday, Oct. 16 at 5 a.m. Loop 1604 eastbound mainlanes inside lane closure at the IH-10 interchange for bridge construction.

Friday, Oct. 13 at 9 p.m. until Monday, Oct. 16 at 5 a.m. IH-10 eastbound frontage road closure between Loop 1604 eastbound frontage road and Loop 1604 westbound frontage road closure for bridge construction.

Friday, Oct. 13 at 9 p.m. until Monday, Oct. 16 at 5 a.m. Ramp/cloverleaf from Loop 1604 eastbound to IH-10 eastbound closure for bridge construction.

Friday, Oct. 13 at 9 p.m. until Monday, Oct. 16 at 5 a.m. Ramp/cloverleaf from Loop 1604 westbound to IH-10 eastbound closure for bridge construction.

I-35 – Central San Antonio/Northeast San Antonio/New Braunfels/Comal County

Current until Sunday, December 10, long-term closure (24/7). Left lane closure on southbound frontage road of I-35 at Fratt Road for construction work.

Current until Saturday, December 23 long-term closure (24/7). Alternating lane closures on southbound I-35 frontage road between Thousand Oaks Drive and Whirlwind Drive for roadway reconstruction and structural work.

Current until Saturday, December 30, long-term closure (24/7). Left lane closure on southbound frontage road of I-35 from Retama Parkway to Old Austin Road for temporary pavement, striping, barrier, column, and cap work.

Current until Sunday, September 8, 2024, long-term closure (24/7). Left lane closure on southbound frontage road of I-35 from McMorris Boulevard to Pat Booker Road for construction.

I-410 – North East San Antonio

Current until Friday, February 16, 2024, long-term closure (24/7). Left lane closure on westbound frontage road of I-410 from Perrin Creek to Austin Highway (Loop 368) for construction.

I-35 – South San Antonio/Bexar County

Current until October 20. 9 p.m. to 5 a.m. Alternating northbound mainlane closures from Kinney Rd. to Loop 410 for road repairs.

PA 1502 – Wurzbach Parkway

Current until Tuesday, October 31. 9 a.m. to 3 p.m. Alternating lane closures, in both directions, from N.W. Military Highway to Weidner Rd. for roadway construction.

SH 151 – West San Antonio/Bexar County