Weekend roadwork across the San Antonio region

Weekend roadwork will be slowing things down across San Antonio and Bexar County.

Remember to buckle up and slow down in construction zones.

Move away from closed lanes with time to spare.

Stay alert for slow or stopped traffic in front of you.

I-10 – North West San Antonio/Bexar County

• Friday, Oct. 20 at 9 p.m. until Monday, Oct. 23 at 5 a.m. Loop 1604 eastbound frontage road at the

IH-10 interchange closure for steel erection for direct connector construction.

• Friday, Oct. 20 at 9 p.m. until Monday, Oct. 23 at 5 a.m. IH-10 eastbound frontage road closure

between Loop 1604 eastbound frontage road and Loop 1604 westbound frontage road closure for

steel erection for direct connector construction.

• Friday, Oct. 20 at 9 p.m. until Monday, Oct. 23 at 5 a.m. Loop 1604 eastbound collector-distributor at

the IH-10 interchange closure for steel erection for direct connector construction.

• Friday, Oct. 20 at 9 p.m. until Monday, Oct. 23 at 5 a.m. Ramp/cloverleaf from IH-10 eastbound to

Loop 1604 eastbound closure for steel erection for direct connector construction.

• Friday, Oct. 20 at 9 p.m. until Monday, Oct. 23 at 5 a.m. Loop 1604 eastbound mainlanes right lane

closure at the IH-10 interchange for steel erection for direct connector construction.

I-10 – East San Antonio/Bexar County/Guadalupe County

• Friday, October 20 until Saturday, October 21. 9 p.m. to 5 a.m. Full closure of the mainlanes and

intersection, in both directions, at FM 1518 for bridge construction.

I-35 – Central San Antonio/Northeast San Antonio/New Braunfels/Comal County

• Current until Saturday, November 25, long-term closure (24/7). Left lane closure on southbound I-35

frontage road between Toepperwein Road and Judson Road for retaining wall, drilled shaft, column,

and cap work.

• Current until Sunday, December 10, long-term closure (24/7). Left lane closure on southbound

frontage road of I-35 at Fratt Road for construction work.

• Current until Saturday, December 23 long-term closure (24/7). Alternating lane closures on

southbound I-35 frontage road between Thousand Oaks Drive and Whirlwind Drive for roadway

reconstruction and structural work.

• Current until Sunday, September 8, 2024, long-term closure (24/7). Left lane closure on southbound

frontage road of I-35 from McMorris Boulevard to Pat Booker Road for construction.

• Current through Saturday, February 3, 2024 long-term closure (24/7). Left lane closure on

northbound frontage road of I-35 from Judson Road to Toepperwein Road for drainage, column, and

cap work.

I-410 – North East San Antonio

• Current until Friday, February 16, 2024, long-term closure (24/7). Left lane closure on westbound

frontage road of I-410 from Perrin Creek to Austin Highway (Loop 368) for construction.

PA 1502 – Wurzbach Parkway

• Current until Tuesday, October 31. 9 a.m. to 3 p.m. Alternating lane closures, in both directions, from

N.W. Military Highway to Weidner Rd. for roadway construction.

SH 151 – West San Antonio/Bexar County

• Current until Tuesday, October 31. 9 a.m. to 3 p.m. Single lane closure on the westbound frontage

road from Hunt Lane to W. Military Dr. for utility work.

• Current until Tuesday, October 31. 9 a.m. to 3 p.m. Single lane closure on the westbound frontage

road from Potranco Rd. to Hunt Lane for utility work.

• Current until Tuesday, October 31. 9 a.m. to 3 p.m. Single lane closure on the westbound frontage

road from W. Military Dr. to Westover Hills for utility work.

• Current until Friday, November 3. 9 a.m. to 3 p.m. Single lane closure on the frontage roads, in both

directions, at Potranco Rd. for utility work.

• Current until Friday, November 3. 9 a.m. to 3 p.m. Single lane closures on the frontage roads, in both

directions, at Ingram Rd. for utility work.

• Current until Friday, November 3. 9 a.m. to 3 p.m. Single lane closure on the eastbound frontage

road from Wiseman to Loop 1604.

• Current until Friday, November 3. 9 a.m. to 3 p.m. Single lane closures on the frontage roads, in both

directions, at Hunt Lane for utility work.