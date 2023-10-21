Weekend roadwork across the San Antonio region
Weekend roadwork will be slowing things down across San Antonio and Bexar County.
Remember to buckle up and slow down in construction zones.
Move away from closed lanes with time to spare.
Stay alert for slow or stopped traffic in front of you.
I-10 – North West San Antonio/Bexar County
• Friday, Oct. 20 at 9 p.m. until Monday, Oct. 23 at 5 a.m. Loop 1604 eastbound frontage road at the
IH-10 interchange closure for steel erection for direct connector construction.
• Friday, Oct. 20 at 9 p.m. until Monday, Oct. 23 at 5 a.m. IH-10 eastbound frontage road closure
between Loop 1604 eastbound frontage road and Loop 1604 westbound frontage road closure for
steel erection for direct connector construction.
• Friday, Oct. 20 at 9 p.m. until Monday, Oct. 23 at 5 a.m. Loop 1604 eastbound collector-distributor at
the IH-10 interchange closure for steel erection for direct connector construction.
• Friday, Oct. 20 at 9 p.m. until Monday, Oct. 23 at 5 a.m. Ramp/cloverleaf from IH-10 eastbound to
Loop 1604 eastbound closure for steel erection for direct connector construction.
• Friday, Oct. 20 at 9 p.m. until Monday, Oct. 23 at 5 a.m. Loop 1604 eastbound mainlanes right lane
closure at the IH-10 interchange for steel erection for direct connector construction.
I-10 – East San Antonio/Bexar County/Guadalupe County
• Friday, October 20 until Saturday, October 21. 9 p.m. to 5 a.m. Full closure of the mainlanes and
intersection, in both directions, at FM 1518 for bridge construction.
I-35 – Central San Antonio/Northeast San Antonio/New Braunfels/Comal County
• Current until Saturday, November 25, long-term closure (24/7). Left lane closure on southbound I-35
frontage road between Toepperwein Road and Judson Road for retaining wall, drilled shaft, column,
and cap work.
• Current until Sunday, December 10, long-term closure (24/7). Left lane closure on southbound
frontage road of I-35 at Fratt Road for construction work.
• Current until Saturday, December 23 long-term closure (24/7). Alternating lane closures on
southbound I-35 frontage road between Thousand Oaks Drive and Whirlwind Drive for roadway
reconstruction and structural work.
• Current until Sunday, September 8, 2024, long-term closure (24/7). Left lane closure on southbound
frontage road of I-35 from McMorris Boulevard to Pat Booker Road for construction.
• Current through Saturday, February 3, 2024 long-term closure (24/7). Left lane closure on
northbound frontage road of I-35 from Judson Road to Toepperwein Road for drainage, column, and
cap work.
I-410 – North East San Antonio
• Current until Friday, February 16, 2024, long-term closure (24/7). Left lane closure on westbound
frontage road of I-410 from Perrin Creek to Austin Highway (Loop 368) for construction.
PA 1502 – Wurzbach Parkway
• Current until Tuesday, October 31. 9 a.m. to 3 p.m. Alternating lane closures, in both directions, from
N.W. Military Highway to Weidner Rd. for roadway construction.
SH 151 – West San Antonio/Bexar County
• Current until Tuesday, October 31. 9 a.m. to 3 p.m. Single lane closure on the westbound frontage
road from Hunt Lane to W. Military Dr. for utility work.
• Current until Tuesday, October 31. 9 a.m. to 3 p.m. Single lane closure on the westbound frontage
road from Potranco Rd. to Hunt Lane for utility work.
• Current until Tuesday, October 31. 9 a.m. to 3 p.m. Single lane closure on the westbound frontage
road from W. Military Dr. to Westover Hills for utility work.
• Current until Friday, November 3. 9 a.m. to 3 p.m. Single lane closure on the frontage roads, in both
directions, at Potranco Rd. for utility work.
• Current until Friday, November 3. 9 a.m. to 3 p.m. Single lane closures on the frontage roads, in both
directions, at Ingram Rd. for utility work.
• Current until Friday, November 3. 9 a.m. to 3 p.m. Single lane closure on the eastbound frontage
road from Wiseman to Loop 1604.
• Current until Friday, November 3. 9 a.m. to 3 p.m. Single lane closures on the frontage roads, in both
directions, at Hunt Lane for utility work.