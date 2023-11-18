Weekend roadwork for the San Antonio area, November 17, 2023
November 17, 2023 8:54PM CST
I-10 – East San Antonio/Bexar County/Guadalupe County
- Current until Tuesday, November 21. 8 p.m. to 6 a.m. Full westbound mainlane closure from Zuehl Rd. to FM 465 for bridge work.
- Sunday, November 19 until Tuesday, November 21. 8 p.m. to 6 a.m. Single eastbound mainlane closure from Graytown to Pfeil for construction access.
SH 151 – West San Antonio/Bexar County
- Current until Tuesday, November 21. 9 a.m. to 3 p.m. Single lane closures on the frontage roads, in both directions, from Ingram Rd. to SH 151 for utility work.
- Current until Tuesday, November 21. 9 a.m. to 3 p.m. Single lane closures on the frontage roads, in both directions, from Potranco Rd. to SH 151 for utility work.
- Current until Tuesday, November 21. 9 a.m. to 3 p.m. Single lane closures, on the frontage roads, in both directions, at Hunt Lane for utility work.
- Current until Tuesday, November 21. 9 a.m. to 3 p.m. Single lane closures on the frontage roads, in both directions, from Loop 410 to Potranco Rd. for utility work.
- Current until Tuesday, November 21. 9 a.m. to 3 p.m. Single lane closures on the frontage roads, in both directions, from Loop 1604 to Wiseman Rd. for utility work.
- Saturday, November 18. 5 a.m. to 5 p.m. Full closure of the mainlanes, in both directions, from Westover Hills Blvd. to Loop 1604 for beam setting.
CPS Energy Sunday closures for overhead electric line installation:
- Highway 90 and Herbert Lane from 6 a.m. -to- 1 p.m.
- I-10 at Minnie Street from 6 a.m. -to- 1 p.m.
