Weekend roadwork to close stretch of Loop 1604 through weekend

SAN ANTONIO (KTSA News) — The Texas Department of Transportation is closing a portion of Loop 1604 between U.S. 281 and I-10, with access ramps from I-10 onto Loop 1604 eastbound also affected.

The closures will start at 9 p.m. Friday night and remain in place until 5 p.m. Sunday evening.

The roadwork is part of TxDOT’s North Expansion Project transforming Loop 1604 from four lanes to ten lanes.

Westbound Loop 1604 will close from the NW Military Highway exit to the Lockhill Selma Road entrance ramp.

Traffic will be diverted on to the frontage road around the roadwork.

Eastbound Loop 1604 will close from the Vance Jackson Road exit to the Bitters Road on-ramp.

Again, traffic will be detoured onto the frontage road around the roadwork.

I-10 ramps to Loop 1604 will also be affected.

I-10 west exit ramp to Loop 1604 eastbound will be closed as is I-10 east to eastbound 1604 main lanes.

TxDOT is urging drivers to find ways around the roadwork or avoid the area if they can.