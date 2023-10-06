Weekend TxDOT closures across the region

It’s going to be another busy weekend on area roadways with lots of construction work going on, making your drive a frustrating if your caught in the back ups.

I-10 – East San Antonio/Bexar County

• Friday, October 6 through Monday, October 9. FULL WEEKEND CLOSURE of I-10 and I-410 interchange from 8 p.m. Friday (10/6) thru 5 a.m. Monday (10/9). All east and westbound I-10 traffic diverted to frontage roads and other routes. Expect long delays. Seek alternate routes. Expect long delays. Seek alternate routes.

I-410 – East San Antonio

• Friday, October, 6 through Monday, October 9. FULL WEEKEND CLOSURE. All eastbound and westbound I-10 lanes and all northbound I-410 lanes at the I-10 interchange closed from 8 p.m. Friday (10/6) thru 5 a.m. Monday (10/9).

I-10, I-410 Detours:

o Eastbound I-10 traffic detour to southbound I-410. Exit at Rigsby, turn around, re-enter northbound I-410, and take eastbound I-10 exit.

o Westbound I-10 traffic detoured to northbound I-410. Exit at Rittiman, turn around, and take southbound I-410 back to westbound I-410.

o Northbound I-410 traffic detoured to eastbound I-10. Exit at Foster and turn around back to I-410 north.

o Southbound I-410 lanes will remain open.

I-35 – South San Antonio/Bexar County

• Current until October 20. 9 p.m. to 5 a.m. Alternating northbound mainlane closures from Kinney Rd. to Loop 410 for road repairs.

I-410 – North East San Antonio

• Current until Friday, February 16, 2024, long-term closure (24/7). Left lane closure on westbound frontage road of I-410 from Perrin Creek to Austin Highway (Loop 368) for construction.

PA 1502 – Wurzbach Parkway

• Current until Tuesday, October 31. 9 a.m. to 3 p.m. Alternating lane closures, in both directions, from N.W. Military Highway to Weidner Rd. for roadway construction.

SH 151 – West San Antonio/Bexar County

• Current until Friday, October 13. 9 a.m. to 3 p.m. Single lane closure on the eastbound frontage road from W. Military Dr. to Hunt Lane for pole installation.

Remember to obey traffic signs, slow down and change lanes away from construction workers and buckle up and drive safely.