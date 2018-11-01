Weekly jobless claims drop to 214K ahead of October jobs report

iStock/Thinkstock(WASHINGTON) — Jobless claims took a slight dip last week, decreasing by 2,000, according to the latest figures released Thursday by the Labor Department.

For the week ending Oct. 27, the number of people filing for benefits dropped from a revised level of 216,000 the previous week to 214,000.

The four-week average, meanwhile, increased by 1,750 to 213,750 from the previous week’s revised average of 212,000.

Americans will get a better picture of how the jobs market fared in October when the Labor Department releases its monthly employment report Friday morning.

