Weinstein juror says verdict was not a message about #MeToo

One of the 12 jurors who asking if they could be split on some counts, but unanimous on others. Drew explained the jury was simply looking for clarification, but outside the court, he said it was mistaken as a sign that a verdict was imminent.
“Maybe that’s our fault for the syntax of the note. But I know now that people kind of deduced that maybe he was guilty somewhere along the line, and I’ll tell you, I was sick about it. Because, he’s a human being and he’s going home that night and knowing that he’s walking into court Monday morning and potentially not leaving,” Drew said. “Regardless of what any other human does to any other human, for me to affect another person like that really took a toll on me.”
Asked if he thinks Weinstein should go to jail, Drew said, “That’s not for me to say.”
“I could say that a man of his age and of his current health, general population at Rikers sounds like a pretty dangerous place. That’s really all I can say about that,” he said.
Drew also said the jury was not trying to send any type of message.
“We were there to do a job, to make a decision based on the information that was presented to us, and we have absolutely no stance or voice or opinion as to any type of larger movement,” he said.
Thinking back to the start of the trial, Drew said it was “mind-blowing” to be in the jury.
“What are the chances, you know, that of the people who were subpoenaed for jury duty,” he said. “The happenstance was mind-blowing.”
He said he knew “some” about Weinstein and the case, but “probably not as much as others.” He knew about “Ronan Farrow, The New Yorker, The New York Times, things of that nature,” he said.
Drew told King that a lot of people have asked him how he could be impartial in the trial. “I take absolute pride in my objectivity,” he said. “Judge Burke instructed us, he said, ‘You can know who Harvey Weinstein is and still be impartial,’ and I agree with him 100%.”
Drew said any tension “was not person-to-person” or confrontational.
“This is heavy, heavy stuff, heavy stuff,” he said. “Twelve people, you know, me and 11 strangers, everybody brings their own belief system and everything, inclinations, inspirations, motivations, but … it was our job that was put to us to be impartial and to interpret the law, and to render unanimous verdict in the case.”
Drew described “a rough moment” for him during deliberations.
“I kind of found myself just, you know, I was holding my head,” he said. “And I turned actually to one of the other jurors, and I said, ‘Thanks for being my friend,’ and in retrospect, it’s such a silly thing to say.”
“It was like I had, like, cut myself open and dumped it all out for everybody to see, and instead of judging me for it, they kind of all put me back together again,” he said.
Drew said he suggested to the other jurors that they all take a different seat each day of the deliberations.
“I think it’s a change of perspective, quite literally,” he said. “But also if you sit next to the same person every day, it’s kind of an echo chamber of affirmation.”
They wanted to avoid any type of “groupthink” or “subconscious gestures to one another,” he said, adding that “to just force yourself quite literally out of your comfort zone might also force you to take a more objective approach to what we’re talking about.”
Asked if the male jurors felt differently than the female jurors, Drew said they didn’t.
“There was no gender bias, there was no race bias,” he said.
Drew wouldn’t say if it was difficult for the jury to reach a unanimous decision.
“I understand that people have an interest and a desire to know, but this is how we found on these counts, and I see no upside to kind of pulling back the curtain any further than that,” he said.
Asked if he is comfortable with the decision, he said, “That is an interesting question, and the answer is yes. And to speak to the respect I have for the people in the room, we have to live with these choices.”