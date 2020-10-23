WellMed employee’s vehicle stolen with patients’ medical records
Photo-WellMed
SAN ANTONIO (KTSA News) -– WellMed reports that a vehicle stolen from an employee contained some patients’ medical records. The theft occurred on or about August 27 and the clinic was notified on Sept. 2.
WellMed says the vehicle contained a “small number” of medical records that did not include individuals’ Social Security numbers, driver’s license information or financial account details. The files were directly related to patients’ health records and contained first and last name, date of birth, provider, and in some cases, phone numbers, health plan information and health insurance IDs.
Individuals affected were notified directly by mail on Oct. 16, 2020. The clinic also determined that the employee was not transporting records according to its policy and has been fired.
“In addition, the clinic is reinforcing its existing policies and practices with employees and evaluating additional safeguards to help prevent a similar incident from occurring in the future,” read a statement from WellMed. “The clinic deeply regrets this incident and any inconvenience or concern that it may cause.”
As a precaution, the clinic is offering one year of LifeLock® identity theft protection services at no cost to individuals whose records were stolen.
A dedicated toll-free hotline will be open 8 a.m. – 5 pm Monday through Friday. The toll-free telephone number is 1-888-839-7948.