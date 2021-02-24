WellMed reopens Coronavirus Vaccination Hotline
SAN ANTONIO (KTSA News) — The WellMed vaccine reservation hotline reopens today with a goal to fill 30-thousand appointments for first doses.
If you want to set up a vaccine appointment, you can call the hotline to schedule at the Alicia Trevino Lopez Senior One-Stop Center or the Elvira Cisneros Senior Community Activity Center.
The hotline will start taking calls at 8 A.M. Wednesday and will continue until all available appointments are filled.
The first doses will be administered Thursday through Saturday, and again on Monday through Friday of next week.
Keep in mind that walk-ins are not going to be accepted and the only way to make an appointment is to call.
At this point people over the age of 65, health care workers and residents over 16 year of age with chronic health conditions are eligible for the vaccine.
Its’ expected to be a popular phone number so you may have to try several times before you get through.
The hotline phone number is 833-968-1745 and operators will take your calls from 8 A.M. until 8 P.M.