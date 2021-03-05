WellMed to reopen COVID-19 vaccination hotline Friday morning
Photo-WellMed
SAN ANTONIO (KTSA News) – WellMed plans to reopen its COVID-19 vaccination hotline at 8 a.m. Friday.
The medical group has received 9,000 new doses of the Moderna vaccine for first-dose appointments only. The reservation line, 833-968-1745, will be open from 8 a.m. to 8 pm seven days a week until all slots are filled.
Walk-ins will not be accepted at either the Elvira Cisneros Senior Community Center or the Alicia Trevino Lopez One-Stop Center vaccination site.
If you have an appointment, you’re asked to arrive at your designated day and time. Patients will not be allowed into the vaccination clinics until it is time for their slot.
You can visit wellmedhealthcare.com/vaccine/, WellMed’s Facebook page and local media outlets for the latest information.