WellMed will reopen its COVID-19 vaccine hotline Saturday morning
Jay Flexner gets the Moderna Vaccine from a University Health System nurse at Wonderland of the Americas Jan. 4, 2021/KTSA Photo-Elizabeth Ruiz
SAN ANTONIO (KTSA News) – WellMed will reopen its reservation hotline for COVID-19 vaccination appointments Saturday morning, so get ready to dial 833-968-1745 from 8 a.m. to 8 pm every day until all reservations are booked.
The appointments will begin February 1 at Elvira Cisneros Senior Community Activity Center at 517 S.W. Military Drive and Alicia Trevino Lopez Senior One-Stop Center at 8353 Culebra Road.
WellMed and the City of San Antonio agreed to take appointments for these clinics by phone so that those at greatest risk have equal access to get vaccinated. Health officials say it can be difficult for older adults to register online, either because they don’t have Internet access or don’t know how to navigate an online system.
“We ask that you please be patient and, if need be, persistent. Since the phone line opened Jan. 9, it has been called millions of times. Because of that high volume, callers who cannot get through are encouraged to keep calling back,” read a statement from WellMed.
If phone lines are overwhelmed, you will hear one of two messages:
- On a cell phone: “The line you are trying to reach is out of service.”
- On a landline: “All circuits are busy. Please try your call later.”
If you are cut off after getting through to the recorded greeting, it means all operators are on calls. WellMed says it’s also possible the call won’t go through at all. These all are issues with the phone service provider.
At this time, health care workers, anyone age 65 and older, and adults 18 and older with chronic health conditions are eligible for the Moderna Vaccine being administered by WellMed.
The clinics are being held in partnership with the City of San Antonio.