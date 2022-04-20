      Weather Alert

Wendy Davis files latest challenge to Texas abortion law

Associated Press
Apr 20, 2022 @ 4:20am
AUSTIN, Texas (AP) – Former Texas lawmaker Wendy Davis has filed the latest court challenge to the state’s restrictive abortion law.

The lawsuit filed in federal court Tuesday comes nearly a decade after her 13-hour filibuster of another anti-abortion measure made her an overnight Democratic star.

Courts have repeatedly turned back challenges to the Texas law known as Senate Bill 8, which bans abortions after roughly six weeks of pregnancy.

That includes the U.S. Supreme Court, which allowed the law to remain in effect.

 

