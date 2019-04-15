“We’re all afraid to go to school”: After Santa Fe, Texas seeks to make students safer
By The Texas Tribune
Apr 15, 2019 @ 3:39 AM
Santa Fe High School

BY Alana Rocha, Justin Dehn, Richard Loria, Todd Wiseman and Woojae Julia Song

Students at Westwood High School describe the threat of school shootings as a “constant fear.” Last May, at Santa Fe High School, near Houston, that fear became reality when authorities say a 17-year-old high school junior killed 10 people and injured 13 more.

Now, nearly a year later, lawmakers at the Texas Capitol are working to boost mental health resources on campuses statewide, expand the school marshal program and implement a myriad of other safety measures.

Noticeably absent from the conversation – any semblance of gun control.

Some students at Westwood High School in Austin say that’s a problem and emblematic of the divide between students in fear of a future shooting and the lawmakers attempting to prevent them.

Watch as we explore the issue in the latest episode our mini-documentary series, “Under the Dome.”

