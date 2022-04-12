      Weather Alert

Were COVID restrictions necessary?

Lars Larson
Apr 12, 2022 @ 5:55pm

After 2 years of lockdowns, mandates and dictator style leadership during the pandemic, even blue states are finally easing their covid restrictions, but now that we’ve reached the end, do we know if all the restrictions we needed? For some expert opinion, Lars speaks with Dr. Richard Van Dam, who is a doctor with experience at Emory medical school and the CDC (the same background as Anthony Fauci). Dr. Van Dam is also a candidate for Kentucky’s 5th Congressional District.

