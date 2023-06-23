West Nile Virus found in mosquito pool in San Antonio

SAN ANTONIO (KTSA News) — The City of San Antonio Metropolitan Health District is announcing the discovery of West Nile Virus on the Southwest Side.

A mosquito pool located near Ray Ellison and Loop 410 tested positive for the virus on June 22, according to results now published.

Metro Health says fogging services will be happening next week in numerous locations.

Officials say recent rainfall might be providing more locations for mosquito eggs to hatch.

Check the video below for tips on how to minimize mosquitos where you live: