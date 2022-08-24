West Nile virus found in northeast San Antonio mosquito pool

A close up shot of the common pest mosquito, Aedes vexans, resting on the water it just emerged from. Below the water surface are several pupae waiting to emerge.

SAN ANTONIO (KTSA News) — Recent rainfall in the San Antonio area might be laying the groundwork for the spread of West Nile virus after it was found in the northeast part of San Antonio.

Officials say a mosquito pool in the area of O’Connor and Nacogdoches Road was collected and tested during the first week of August, and the presence of West Nile virus was confirmed on August 23rd.

Metro Health is asking for your help to stop mosquitoes from laying eggs around your property, and the agency is offering some tips to do that.

The removal of standing water is critical given that this is where mosquitoes lay eggs. By removing or emptying the following items, you will be minimizing the number of places near your home where the mosquito population will almost certainly increase at this time of year:

· Vases

· Pet water bowls

· Flowerpot saucers

· Discarded tires

· Buckets

· Pool covers

· Birdbaths

· Trash cans

· Rain barrels

Metro Health is recommending several ways you can protect yourself from mosquitoes that have already hatched, and you can learn about several options by clicking here.

The Centers for Disease Control and Prevention says WNV is most often spread to others when they are bitten by infected mosquitoes. Cases of the virus happen between summer and fall and there is no vaccine or medical treatment available at this time.

Most people infected with WNV do not feel sick and around 1 in 5 people who are infected develop a fever and other symptoms such as headache, body aches, joint pains, vomiting, diarrhea or rash. About 1 in 150 people who are infected develop a severe illness affecting the central nervous system such as encephalitis (inflammation of the brain) or meningitis (inflammation of the membranes that surround the brain and spinal cord).