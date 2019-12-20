      Weather Alert

West Point probe finds cadets didn’t flash “white power” symbol at game

CBS News
Dec 20, 2019 @ 5:08pm

The U.S. Military Academy at West Point said Friday it  by white supremacists recently and is sometimes used to convey the sentiment “white power,” due to the fingers forming the general shape of the letters “w” and “p,” according to an explanation by the Anti-Defamation League. The use of the gesture as a racist message originally started as a hoax, but has since been adopted in earnest by actual white supremacists and members of the so-called “alt-right.”

Video of the incident went viral on Saturday and Sunday.

West Point said the cadets will receive “appropriate administrative and/or disciplinary actions.”

President Trump also attended the annual Army-Navy game. Navy won the game 31-7.

Jordan Freiman contributed to this report.

