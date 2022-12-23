West side crash kills 8-year-old, driver charged with intoxication manslaughter

SAN ANTONIO (KTSA News) — A woman will be charged with intoxication manslaughter after a west side crash that killed an 8-year-old girl Thursday night.

The San Antonio Police Department says the child was riding in the backseat of a Dodge SUV when the driver lost control after hitting a curb. Police say the Dodge hit a Nissan SUV before hitting a fire hydrant and then a telephone pole.

Investigators say the child was killed at the scene on N. General McMullen Drive near W. Commerce Street. The woman driving was taken to the hospital.

KSAT-TV reports two more children and three adults were all taken to the hospital with serious injuries, but there is no word on their status.

Police are not releasing names at this time.