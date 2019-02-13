West Texas zoo promotion offers name cockroach for your ex

EL PASO, Texas (AP) — A Valentine’s Day promotion at a West Texas zoo called “Quit Bugging Me” has let people name cockroaches after an ex-friend, a former spouse or a onetime anyone else.

The El Paso Zoo Facebook page on Wednesday featured images of dozens of pink hearts showing a black cockroach and various first names or initials of people’s exes.

Zoo officials say response has been overwhelming and the meerkats exhibit will be decorated with the submitted names on Valentine’s Day. Then the meerkats, also known as African mongooses, will be fed real cockroaches Thursday afternoon as part of their regular diet.

Authorities say so many people offered names of exes that the submission period was cut off several days ago.