Westside shooting prompts lockdown at 3 NISD schools

SAN ANTONIO (KTSA News) — A shooting on the westside across the street from John Jay High School has prompted lockdowns at three Northside ISD schools.
Police said that a fight broke out that ended in gunfire just before 1 p.m. in the parking lot of a restaurant and a man was shot. Officials said there were 150 people in the parking lot when they arrived.
The man was transported to a local hospital and police said there may be a second possible gunshot victim.
Police are searching the area for the shooter and are asking the public for help in identifying the car involved in the second incident.
Barry Perez, executive director of communications for NISD, said the district does not believe, but could not confirm, that any students were involved in the shooting.
John Jay High School, Mary Hull Elementary School and Anson Jones Middle School are on a modified lockdown as a precaution.
A second, unrelated, incident took place in the same area around the same time where a man was hit by a car. Police are asking for witnesses to come forward to help identify the driver, who did not stop and help the victim. The driver will face charges.
Anyone with information is asked to call (210) 207-7635.