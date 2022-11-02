Westside Stories Magazine to hold Día del los Muertos Lantern Release Wednesday

Photo from 2021 Lantern Release courtesy Westside Stories Magazine

SAN ANTONIO (KTSA News) — The second annual Dia de los Muertos Lantern Release presented by Westside Stories Magazine is taking place Wednesday.

As the sun goes down, lighted lanterns will float across Elmendorf Lake, bringing healing vibes and peace to the spirits of those who have gone before us.

Admission is free but you can purchase a lantern for 10 bucks, then decorate them however you want or just write the name of someone you loved who has passed away.

Proceeds from the lantern sales will be used to for care packages prepared by Westside Stories staff members for residents of a local nursing home.

The event is emceed by former KTSA News Reporter and current Reporter for KLRN TV and Catholic Television of San Antonio, Elizabeth Ruiz.

The lantern release is from 5 P.M. to 9 P.M. Wednesday, November 2, at Elmendorf Lake Park, 3700 West Commerce across from Our Lady of the Lake University.