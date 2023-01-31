What can the US do to prevent an invasion of Taiwan by China?

Taiwan, the small island nation where I was born has been firmly in China’s crosshairs for decades, but is there anything that America can do to keep the ChiComms at bay? The escalating U.S.-China tensions have reignited the debate over “strategic ambiguity,” the U.S. policy of staying silent on Taiwan’s defense. Beijing recently expressed anger after the Deputy Secretary of State discussed Taiwan with other countries before visiting China, supporting this argument. However, China’s intention to dominate Taiwan is evident from its past policies towards Tibet, Xinjiang, and Hong Kong. For more information, Lars speaks with Dr. Weifeng Zhong, a Senior Research Fellow at the Mercatus Center at George Mason University.