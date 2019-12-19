What changed for the Democrats from the impeachment of Bill Clinton to Donald Trump?
Things have apparently changed for House Judiciary Committee chairman Jerry Nadler between the two impeachment’s he has been involved with. Exactly 21 years ago, he warned of the issues that a partisan impeachment effort would bring stating, “There must never be a narrowly voted impeachment or an impeachment supported by one of our major political parties and opposed by the other.” Take a listen below.
