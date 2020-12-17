      Weather Alert

What Do You Do When You’re Targeted By Terrorists And No One Will Help?

Lars Larson
Dec 17, 2020 @ 1:06pm

When you protest in Oregon, the government will bend over backward to make sure you’re allowed to break all the rules you want. Unless of course, you stand against the domestic terror group ANTIFA, in which case you’re left hung out to dry. Lars speaks with Magen Marie, a young woman who was targeted by ANTIFA for daring to speak out against them.

 

Listen Below:

 

The post What Do You Do When You’re Targeted By Terrorists And No One Will Help? appeared first on The Lars Larson Show.

Popular Posts
San Antonio gang leader whose previous sentence was commuted by President Obama is arrested again
Bexar County deputies arrest two suspects in connection with murder of roller skater
Woman leads deputies on chase from San Antonio to Schertz
San Antonio city councilman recommends another curfew to fight the pandemic
Largest land bridge in the United States opens in San Antonio's North Side.