What happened when a Texas doctor was killed in an alleged murder-for-hire plot By ABC News | Mar 11, 2019 @ 1:48 PM Mike Dixon’s conviction for the murder of Dr. Joseph Sonnier, who was dating Dixon’s ex-girlfriend, was recently overturned. AmarilloJoseph SonnierLubbockMichael Dixon SHARE RELATED CONTENT FAA: Engine trouble prompts United plane to issue emergency Beto or Trump in 2020? Rep. Hurd’s pick is a bit blurry DNC passes over Houston for 2020 convention, picking Milwaukee O’Rourke documentary provides no hints on possible 2020 run Fight over brownie leaves Houston 14-year-old boy dead Texas QB sounds off ‘unpaid internship’ of college football