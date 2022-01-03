      Weather Alert

What I Caught For Christmas

Jack Riccardi
Jan 3, 2022 @ 2:30pm
TAGS
550 KTSA COVID-19 jack riccardi Just A Minute late afternoon show
Popular Posts
Volunteers find bag of bones amid search for missing 3-year-old San Antonio girl
Charges against San Antonio man upgraded when newborn dies two days after major crash
New Year's Eve and Day celebrations around San Antonio
San Antonio Police Officer suspended for texting woman he met while responding to a call
Two shot at park on San Antonio's South side
Connect With Us Listen To Us On