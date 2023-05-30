KTSA KTSA Logo

What People Are Really Boycotting

By Jack Riccardi
May 30, 2023 3:32PM CDT
What is usually portrayed in the media as haters and “-phobes” are really, mostly, people who have a sense that something is awry.

Natural rights, individual liberty—we get all that and we are historically, notably tolerant of it.

Classes of people, claiming victimhood and blaming people who did nothing to them, created suddenly and arbitrarily, demanding privileges and entitlements—that is what we are reacting to.

