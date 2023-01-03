What The Death of Pope Benedict Means For Catholics

Pope Benedict XVI’s death has left conservative Catholics without a leader at a time when the church is deeply divided over how to respond to secularism and modernize its traditional teachings. For more than three decades, the retired pope was a central figure in the culture wars that have impacted the Catholic Church and society since the late 1960s. He was seen by some as a symbol of an intolerant and punitive approach to religion, while others viewed him as a defender of traditional values in a rapidly changing world. It is unclear how Benedict’s death will impact this agenda and the conservative opposition to it, as no clear leader has yet emerged to take his place as a leader of conservative Catholics. What does this mean for the future of the world’s estimated 1.3 billion Catholics? For more information, Lars speaks with Father Robert Sirico, American Roman Catholic priest, and the founder of the Acton Institute for the Study of Religion and Liberty of Grand Rapids, Michigan.