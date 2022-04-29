What The Greatest Generation Beat Over There Is Here

Nina Jankowicz is not the point, clownish as she is.
In fact, I worry that people will see how unserious and dismissable she is, and think this “Disinformation Governance Board” is just one more forgettable footnote.
The people proposing this are desperate, and desperate people can be dangerous.
Once you normalize the idea that “free speech is dangerous without government oversight”, generations of Americans will just think it’s as normal as airport security or overdue fines for library books.
One reason for voting for the current administration was supposed to be fear of the previous administration’s “dictatorial tendencies”.
Ok, so…?
We are governed by people who are afraid of us, and no matter how they sound, you should take them seriously.