What time do Super Tuesday polls open and close? Key voting hours to know

Washington — Voters in 15 states are poised to cast their ballots for the 2024 Republican presidential nomination on

Super Tuesday is the biggest voting day of the 2024 presidential election, and Trump comes into it with wins in all but one of the Republican contests held so far — Haley notched a win in the District of Columbia’s primary on Sunday— and a commanding lead in the delegate race.

Elections for the Democratic presidential nomination are also taking place in 15 states and one U.S. territory, American Samoa, though President Biden does not have a major challenger.

Alabama voting hours on Super Tuesday

Polling places in Alabama open at 7 a.m. and close at 7 p.m. local time (8 a.m. ET to 8 p.m. ET).

Alaska voting hours on Super Tuesday

Polling locations open at 7 a.m. and close at 8 p.m. local time (11 a.m. ET to 12 a.m. ET).

Arkansas voting hours on Super Tuesday

Voters in Arkansas can cast their ballots from 7:30 a.m. to 7:30 p.m. local time (8:30 a.m. ET to 8:30 p.m. ET).

California voting hours on Super Tuesday

Polls open at 7 a.m. and close at 8 p.m. local time (10 a.m. ET to 11 p.m. ET).

Colorado voting hours on Super Tuesday

In Colorado, voters can go to the polls to cast their ballots between 7 a.m. and 7 p.m. local time (9 a.m. ET to 9 p.m. ET).

Maine voting hours on Super Tuesday

Depending on the municipality and its population, polling locations in Maine open between 6 a.m. and 10 a.m. local time. All polls in the state close at 8 p.m. local time.

Massachusetts voting hours on Super Tuesday

Voting locations in Massachusetts open at 7 a.m. and close at 8 p.m. local time.

Minnesota voting hours on Super Tuesday

Polls open in Minnesota open at 7 a.m. and close at 8 p.m. local time (8 a.m. ET to 9 p.m. ET).

North Carolina voting hours on Super Tuesday

In North Carolina, polling places are open from 6:30 a.m. to 7:30 p.m. local time.

Oklahoma voting hours on Super Tuesday

Polls in the state open at 7 a.m. and close at 7 p.m. local time (8 a.m. ET to 8 p.m. ET).

Tennessee voting hours on Super Tuesday

Polls in Tennessee open at 7 a.m. and close at 7 p.m. local time (8 a.m. ET to 8 p.m. ET).

Texas voting hours on Super Tuesday

All polling locations in the state open at 7 a.m. and close at 7 p.m. local time (8 a.m. ET to 8 p.m. ET for most of the state. Three counties in West Texas are in Mountain time, so polls open at 9 a.m. ET and close at 9 p.m. ET).

Utah voting hours on Super Tuesday

Vote centers in Utah are open from 7 a.m. to 8 p.m. local time (9 a.m. ET to 10 a.m. ET).

Vermont voting hours on Super Tuesday

Polls close at 7 p.m. local time.

Virginia voting hours on Super Tuesday

Polls close at 7 p.m. local time.

How to watch Super Tuesday election results