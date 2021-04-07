      Weather Alert

What Would a Vaccine Passport Actually Accomplish?

Lars Larson
Apr 7, 2021 @ 3:52pm

With a push from Joe Biden and several Democrat states that people be tracked and marked as vaccinated, a lot of people are rightfully concerned about big brother’s overreach. But if vaccine passports are required, would they actually accomplish what they are supposed to?

To find out, Lars spoke with Dr. Henry Miller, a physician, a molecular biologist and Senior Fellow at the Pacific Research Institute, who’s widely published in both scholarly journals and the popular press and the owner of HenryMillerMD.org.

Listen Below:

 

The post What Would a Vaccine Passport Actually Accomplish? appeared first on The Lars Larson Show.

Popular Posts
Are Voter Laws Racist Like Democrats Claim?
Why Has The Cost Of Lumber Skyrocketed?
Two fully-vaccinated people test positive for COVID-19 in San Antonio
Shots fired in road rage shooting on Northwest San Antonio highway
Pedestrian struck and killed while crossing FM 78 on San Antonio's Northeast Side