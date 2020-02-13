What would the United States look like if Bernie Sanders were to become President in 2020?
Lars brings on Rick Manning, with Americans for Limited Government and a co-author along with Star Parker of the new book “Necessary Noise: How Donald Trump Inflames the Culture War and Why This Is Good News for America” to discuss Bernie Sanders plan for America if he finds himself as the President. Manning explains how Bernie will reduce the number of blue-collar jobs by destroying the oil industry through the Green New Deal. Listen below for more.
