What Would You Do If You Won Powerball?

LPETTET/Getty Images

I don’t have a ticket yet, but I’ve thought about what winning one and a half billion would be like.

I’ve heard all the warnings, and I just want to say, for the record:

I would not “go crazy”

I would not gain a ton of weight (already did that once)

I would not have any kind of breakdown

First, I would take care of family and friends, and by take care, I mean…a lot of different things. Based on the person. I’m still accepting friend applications.

Second, my charitable cause would be Alzheimers/dementia research, for a cure. It took my dad, and it’s taken too many people I care about. And if we’re going to keep helping people live longer, they should be able to keep their minds, too.

Then, with what I anticipate would still be ample resources, I start the car collection. First one is a 1961 Lincoln Continental. A Thunderbird or two. Some tail fins. Some Detroit muscle. Some quirky choices, like an ’87 Audi Quattro, and definitely a few trucks. All classics, not modern day “supercars”. All from the 1950s-1980s, all to be driven on occasion. Jay Leno doesn’t have to worry, I don’t have a face for TV.

And I’d have a house where the cars could be in, amongst the furnishings. Not my idea, but something I read in a novel, where the character had this old roadster that he loved so much, he pulled it right in next to his living room. I’m thinking more than one car, polished concrete floors, in case of fluid leaks.

From the cars, of course.